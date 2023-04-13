Our water body has been contaminated for six years due to galamsey – Assemblyman

A galamsey site

Bismark Offin, Assembly Member of Adobewura, a farming community in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, has asked Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng, Member of Parliament, and other generous individuals to assist them in obtaining portable drinking water.

He lamented that illegal miners’ activities in the area had harmed the quality of the water they drank.



He claimed that several attempts to contact authorities for assistance were futile.



“A community like Alata, which supported the Akufo-Addo administration and the NPP, deserves careful consideration.” We even fear a cholera pandemic and other unsanitary diseases as a result of the water we drink. “We are appealing to the good people to come to our aid and provide us with portable drinking water,” he said.

He underscored the need for authorities to immediately address the issue of galamsey since its negative impact threatens human life.



He said persons who engage in illegal mining must not go unpunished.



"The water body is now contaminated and a mosquito breeding ground. You are at risk if you cannot afford sachet water. It has been six years since the water body was contaminated. We have no other portable water. We are appealing to the government, as well as other individuals and corporations, to come to our aid,” he added.