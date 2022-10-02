Our water is safe for drinking – GWCL assures consumers

File photo

Director of Communication for the Ghana Water Company Stanley Martey has assured Ghanaians that they can drink water provided by the company.

According to him, although they have challenges with galamsey destroying water bodies, water treated by the Ghana Water Company is safe for drinking.



“I want to assure the general public that water that flows from the tap meets the best of standard and they can consume directly from the tap without relying on bottled or sachet water.”



He continued “Galamsey is affecting our water bodies and affecting Ghana Water Company Limited in terms of cost of production but when we are able to treat the water and we pump it into the system, the water that comes out from the treatment plant meets the best standard”.

Mr Martey made this known whiles speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC) consumer service clinic-2022.



He said a conscious effort is put into the work the Ghana Water company does to ensure that water produced meets International standards.