Our youth are our greatest strength, don’t turn them into a threat – Zanetor begs Akufo-Addo

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, says the youth of Ghana is the country’s greatest strength.

According to him, it’s imperative that the youth are given all the protection needed and not made a threat to the country.



Her comment comes on the back of brutalities by security personnel who are supposed to ensure there is peace and the lives of people are safe.



Making this known on Twitter the National Democratic Congress MP said “Our youth are our greatest strength. Don’t turn them into a threat!”.



This week has been an eventful week as the country recorded several deaths and injuries which were avoidable.

At Ejura, two young men lost their lives after Soldiers who were supposed to restore calm rather decided to shoot into a protesting crowd.



As a result of the gunshots, several persons were injured.



Also, in Wa, some Military men went on rampage subjecting civilians to beatings because of the claim that a phone had gone missing. Young men in the Upper West regional capital were been manhandled by the soldiers who are claimed to be new recruits.