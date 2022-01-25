Outcome of 2020 election showed John Boadu's incompetence – Musah Superior

Aspiring General Secretary of NPP, Musah Superior

Aspiring General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Musah Superior has told the current crop of leaders for the political party that their failure in the 2020 election was the last straw for them.

According to him, their incompetence cannot be condoned going forward and they therefore have to be voted out of the positions they are occupying.



Musah Superior made this post on social media calling for fresh minds to take over the administration of the political party.



“We need fresh minds, innovative ideas, new energy, credible and assertive leadership and a pointful narrative that can reconnect the Party to the base, re-recruit our dedicated volunteers and remobilise our members to return to the 2024 project.”



Read His Statement Below



An administration marked by litany of avoidable errors leading to the NPP’s abysmal performance in the 2020 elections; which eventually resulted in a hung parliament and virtually making our government hang on a string must be made to stand down. Losing 32 seats to NDC and the huge reduction in the popular votes from nearly 1 million in 2016 to a little over 500, 000 in 2020 was the LAST STRAW.

We need fresh minds, innovative ideas, new energy, credible and assertive leadership and a pointful narrative that can reconnect the Party to the base, re-recruit our dedicated volunteers and remobilise our members to return to the 2024 project.



As the General Secretary, l will automatically assume the role of a general servant in the renaissance of our Party. It is only this new awakening that can produce an honest road map for victory 2024.



Change is vital. Change helps. Be strong, bold and courageous to say no to any attempt to explain why these errors were made! It is an exercise in futility.



Join the Peoples’ Campaign. It is an exciting place to discuss the redemption of the NPP.