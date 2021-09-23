Outgoing Accra mayor eyes NPP regional chairmanship?

Posters of Mohammed Nii Adei Sowah

Posters of Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah for the top post within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region have popped up.

Nii Adjei Sowah sought renomination as Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) but was passed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Elizabeth K. Tawiah Sackey in the announcement of the list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) by Local Government Minister Dan Botwe.



If the posters are anything to go by, Mr Adjei Sowah will lace his boots to be NPP’s Greater Accra Region Chairman.

He was the regional secretary from 2009 to 2017, Constituency Secretary for Ododiodidio from 2006 to 2007 and the Parliamentary Candidate for that constituency in 2008.



He holds MSc in Local Economic Development from the Institute of Local Government Studies, MA in International Relation and Diplomacy from GIMPA and BSc in Public Administration from Legon.