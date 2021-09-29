Outgoing Adansi-Akrofuom DCE inaugurates classroom blocks

The three-unit classroom block inaugurated by out-going DCE for Adansi-Akrofuom

Source: GNA

Mr. Maurice Jonas Woode, out-going District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adansi Akrofuom has inaugurated a three-unit classroom block each, for the people of Kofi Gyaame and Annorkrom.

The projects were funded from the assembly’s share of the District Assembly Common Fund.



Mr. Woode also gave the pupils in the two schools exercise books, pens, school bags, and school uniforms to enhance their schooling.



Speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate the projects he said the Akrofuom District which was new, had witnessed several development projects and commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for creating the district to speed up development in the area.



He said some development projects such as electrification, road networks, and others had been earmarked for implementation in the coming years and urged the people to continue to support the NPP party and the government to realise the development aspirations in the new district.



The outgoing DCE pleaded with the people of Annorkrom to vote for the NPP party in the 2024 general elections to sustain the development the assembly had started in the area.

Mr. Alex Blankson, Member of Parliament for Akrofuom, said he would work with the district assembly to change all dilapidated school blocks to improve quality education delivery in the district.



He appealed to parents to encourage their wards to develop a love for education and stop the 'galamsey' business which was rampant in the district.



Mr. George Sarfo-Kantanka, District Director of Education congratulated the out-going DCE for his love for education improvement in the district.



He said the completion of the classroom blocks would help improve education delivery in the two communities.