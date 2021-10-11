Outgoing Afram Plains South DCE escapes Highway robbery attack

The robbers allegedly opened fire on the vehicle but missed the target

The outgoing District Chief Executive for Kwahu Afram Plains South George Ofori escaped a suspected highway robbery attack on Sunday while en route to a funeral at Ekye Amanfrom in the Eastern region.

The DCE was traveling in his official Nissan Patrol vehicle with his driver when they bumped into the daylight highway robbery at the Boakyekrom stretch of the road towards Ekye Amanfrom, but the driver refused to stop and rather accelerated.



The robbers allegedly opened fire on the vehicle but missed the target. The bullet only scratched the bonnet of the vehicle.



Thomas Hamid Seidu, the Afram Plains South Constituency Communication officer of the ruling New Patriotic Party told Starr news ” the DCE escaped unhurt and he is doing fine”.



The attack comes less than 24 hours after a deadly robbery attack at Ekye Amanfrom.



Residents invade police station

A mob besieged Ekye Amanfrom Police station in Afram Plains South District in Eastern Region Sunday, October 10, 2021 over the arrest of a suspect believed to be part of the four masked robbery gang that attacked a mobile money and provision shops on Saturday leading to the death of one person.



Starr News has gathered that the mob wielding sticks, clubs, and stones invaded the the Police station demanding the release of the suspect arrested at the shores of the Afram River by fishermen after he attempted to hire a speed boat to cross the river.



The suspect was whisked away by Police to Tease, the District Capital for interrogation.



Meanwhile, the Police SWAT team has been deployed to the area to help smoke out the suspects.