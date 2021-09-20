Outgoing Asokore Mampong MCE congratulates Kennedy Kankam, calls for calm

Police were deployed to maintain calm in teh area

There is tension in the Asokore Mampong Municipal area in the Ashanti Region over what many indigenes and stakeholders consider “the nomination of an outsider” as Municipal Chief Executive for the area in the person of Kennedy Kankam, a man who was initially eyeing Kumasi Mayor.

However, former Municipal Chief Executive of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly Alidu Seidu is urging the Assemblymen and women to approve the nomination of Kennedy Kankam and for all agitations to cease.



Various reactions coming in the wake of the announcement shows youth agitations both on social media and on the grounds in disagreement with the choice of Kennedy Kankam as MCE.



In a statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Alidu Seidu also urged the chiefs and people of Asokore Mampong to rally around the nominee to develop the area.



Mr. Seidu said his controversial succesor is a “strong and courageous” figure who understands local “dynamics”.



“Hon Kennedy Kwasi Kankam has been nominated as my successor I know him to be a very strong and courageous person who knows the dynamics of local leadership to the top echelon .

"My prayers will always be with you my brother for you to succeed in the interest of Asokore Mampong municipality, Asanteman, and Ghana through the vision of H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo” he wrote.



See full statement below:



The president of the republic H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has through the minister for local government decentralization and rural development has this afternoon brought all speculations to an end by naming the metropolitan municipal and district chief executives who will help him in the second term of his administration.



Having served in the first term of the administration I know how passionate the president is to see to the development of mother Ghana therefore the decision to renominate and to drop appointees will always be apt .



Hon Kennedy Kwasi Kankam has been nominated as my successor I know him to be a very strong and courageous person who knows the dynamics of local leadership to the top echelon .

My prayers will always be with you my brother for you to succeed in the interest of Asokore Mampong municipality , Asanteman , and Ghana through the vision of H E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo



I will humbly call on the chiefs, clergy, Assemblymen and the entire populace of the municipality to accord my brother Hon Kennedy Kankam the needed support to succeed .



Congratulations my brother



Long live Asokore Mampong



Long live Ghana