Outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana bids Bagbin farewell

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The outgoing Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Katie Csaba has paid a courtesy call on Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

The High Commissioner also informed the Speaker about the end of her ambassadorial work in Ghana.

The visit was also to affirm and strengthen the relationship between Canada and Ghana.

The Speaker was optimistic that the relationship between both countries over the years will continue to be strengthened and thanked the High Commissioner for the visit.

He noted that the Canada-Ghana partnership has yielded results in the development of the country in the areas of water, agriculture, and sanitation among others.

