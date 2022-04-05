6
Menu
News

Outgoing US Ambassador bids Otumfuo farewell

Otumfuo And Sullivine U.S Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan bidding the Asantehene farewell

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Outgoing U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, has visited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to officially inform him of her departure from Ghana.

Ambassador Sullivan used the occasion to thank the Asantehene for the remarkable working relationship she and the U.S Embassy staff have enjoyed throughout her time in Ghana.

Ms. Sullivan has completed three and a half years of duty in the country.

She assumed duty in September 2018 and initiated a number of bilateral interests which have deepened US-Ghana relations.

She leaves Ghana on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a three and a half year of duty tour.

Ms. Sullivan has visited about 35 African countries but lived and worked in four of them for an extended period of time.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: