‘Outrage’ greets government proposed 'redevelopment' of Achimota Forest

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A cross-section of Ghanaians are unhappy with the government’s decision to grant a cessation of part of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

In less than 24-hours since an Executive Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went viral on social media platforms, it has become the talk of the town.

Some social media users particularly on Facebook and Twitter believe that the forest reserve has been sold to the president’s cronies in the guise of a redevelopment.

This category of social media users have started a campaign with the hashtag #HandsOffAchimotaForest in a bid to compel the government to rescind its decision.

Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has dismissed claims that the Achimota Forest has been sold off.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor said that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold”.

Here are some reactions below:













