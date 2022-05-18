‘Outrage’ greets government proposed 'redevelopment' of Achimota Forest

File Photo: A forest

A cross-section of Ghanaians are unhappy with the government’s decision to grant a cessation of part of the Achimota Forest Reserve.



In less than 24-hours since an Executive Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went viral on social media platforms, it has become the talk of the town.



Some social media users particularly on Facebook and Twitter believe that the forest reserve has been sold to the president’s cronies in the guise of a redevelopment.

This category of social media users have started a campaign with the hashtag #HandsOffAchimotaForest in a bid to compel the government to rescind its decision.



Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has dismissed claims that the Achimota Forest has been sold off.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor said that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold”.



If you are on Twitter, don’t take your voice for Advocacy for granted. There are so many Ghanaians who if they had a voice would have said a lot more to defend the country. Say it loud if you disagree with Govt on Achimota Forest. Stand up and be counted#HandsOffAchimotaForest — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) May 18, 2022

#HandsOffAchimotaForest#HandsOffAchimotaForest#HandsOffAchimotaForest#HandsOffAchimotaForest If Corrupt n Greedy Nana Addo Want To Sell Our Reserve Achimota Forest To Private Developers,Then He n His Fake National Security Operatives Shld Get Ready To Arrest All Of Us pic.twitter.com/tFnKSbnjDD — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) May 17, 2022

Achimota Forest too? Do some people want to own that too? Is that why they killed Samuel Afari Dartey's dream for the forest?#HandsOffAchimotaForest — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022

Nana Akufo Addo and Gabby Octhere Darko started with E-levy and they succeeded



Now on Achimota Forest



The next is our Gold it would be sold through Agyapa without realizing it. #HandsOffAchimotaForest pic.twitter.com/PGN1N2m0ea — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) May 17, 2022

