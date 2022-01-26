Outrage in Ejisu as loader carries massive log over heads of terrified residents

Screengrab of the truck carrying the massive log

Viral video shows knuckle-boom loader driving through town

Residents in the town are heard expressing grave concern



Social media users express shock



People in a section of Ejisu, a major town in the Ashanti Region expressed concerns after a massive log was driven through town.



In a viral video purportedly recorded on January 14 and posted on social media platform Tik Tok, a truck known as the knuckle-boom loader is carrying the huge log jerked above the heads of traders along a road.



People were heard screaming as they question the propriety of driving through a populated area of town with such a load.



According to a commentary that accompanies the video, the driver is being asked to stop as scared people scamper for their lives but he drives towards a roundabout – said to be the Ejisu roundabout – takes a turn and joins another road.

“Is this guy not normal? What is he doing? My God, is this Ejisu? And there is even a policeman standing there, there is a policeman standing,” the commentator laments in Twi as the truck drives away.



The video has been widely shared on social media platforms attracting lots of concerns about the propriety and safety of doing so.



A digital communications officer at the presidency, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe shared the video with a caption: “We are indeed Ghanaians. The commentary at the background though.”



Watch the video below:



