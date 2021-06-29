Outrage on social media over Ejura killings

Macho was attacked by a mob

Some Ghanaians on social media are angry over the killing of some three persons at Ejura

The deceased were protesting the death of social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed



They want President Akufo-Addo to act now



There is anger on Ghana's social media space following the today's deadly incidents at Ejura in the Ashanti region where young people clashed with security forces.



The outrage is a combination of issues triggered by the killing of three persons by a joint military and police force deployed to Ejura to restore calm after irate youth stormed the street to protest the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, an activist who was a member of the #FixTheCountry campaign.



The fury is largely targeted at President Akufo-Addo under whose watch the issues are happening. Most social media users expressed disappointment in his inability to provide security in the country.

The president, at a point, trended number one on Twitter with some persons hitting at him for not delivering on his promise to secure Ghana.



In general, however, there is an expression of lack of confidence in politicians with people making calls to wrestle the country from the hands of politicians.



Also trending is the #FixTheCountry hashtag, the late Ibrahim Mohammed was a member of the popular campaign.



Read the posts below





Mr President @NAkufoAddo you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for A BETTER GHANA — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) June 29, 2021

???????? https://t.co/mWxlVY0oMI — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) June 29, 2021

2 people confirmed dead 6-9 on admission and seriously injured and more are being brought in to the hospital. This is getting serious and chaotic. People should be allowed to express their woes without being physically attacked. This is not the way ???? — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) June 29, 2021

Ghana is stressing me. And you can’t even decide to ignore any of it because if you’re not paying more for the same stuff with the same salary, you’re being killed for protesting or being robbed on GIMPA road and being left to die because there are no beds. It will defo touch you — ab. (@AbeikuLytle) June 29, 2021

The whole handling of the #FixTheCountry has been shambolic to say the least. Just when you think the dots are being properly connected, BBOOOMMM!! You're given reality check. What is the business of the military there? I really want to know! The response lacks tact. Ah, ah...smh — ManInTheArena (@HE_JMEledi) June 29, 2021

God hears our cry but does our president hear us at all? pic.twitter.com/m9fctELOqW — Kojo Bruce® (@_kwansa) June 29, 2021

Yall swore this cannot happen in Ghana but look https://t.co/SDGLeF15kg — Meg (@omg_itz_meg) June 29, 2021





