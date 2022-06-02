‘Outsider’ Bawumia not ‘true blue NPP man’; he’s an alien and must ‘step aside’ – Amoako Baah

Dr Richard Amoako Baah

A stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Richard Amoako Baah has described Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as an alien to the party and asked him to step aside in the flag bearer race ahead of the 2024 polls.

“I want Bawumia to step aside because of the rancour between him and Alan’s camp”, the political science lecturer said, insisting: “Bawumia should step aside”.



In his view, it is the “strategic” thing to do.



“This is what political parties do and in this case, this is what the NPP should do”, he said.



According to him, however, “No one is in charge of the party and those who are in charge are part of the problem. No one is forcing him but it’s strategic”.



“The goals of the party are not the same as the goal of the candidate vying to capture power,” Dr Amoako Baah added.

To him: “Bawumia is younger than the rest; truthfully, he is not a true blood NPP member; he is an outsider”.



“Fine, he is done well; he has gone three times with Nana. Initially, people will push him to go. He was with Nana one, two and the third time they won. Now, he wants another four years; that’s 16 years and after that, I am sure he will run again. Is he the only person in the party? That’s the question.”



Dr Amoako Baah is of the conviction that the NPP would lose if elections were held today “because many people are saying that Nana Addo is not doing well and if Nana Addo is not doing well Bawumia is not doing well.”



“NPP does not have the chance of winning the next election if things should go the way they are going now. Bawumia is young, let the others go and unite the party. Four years later, you can be in charge,” Dr Amoako Baah told Accra-based Starr FM.