Over 1,180km of roads completed in Ashanti Region since 2017 – Bawumia reveals

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commissioning Kumasi inner city roads

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned the 100km Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project – Phase 1, for which he cut sod on December 13, 2019 at Kentenkrono in the Oforikrom Municipality.

This brings the total number of kilometres of completed roads constructed by the Akufo-Addo administration since 2017 to 1,180.2. This figure is more than double the 503.44 kilometers of road constructed in the region between 2009 and 2016.



The 100km Rehabilitation and Auxiliary Infrastructure of Kumasi Inner Ring Road and Adjacent Streets Project – Phase 1 was undertaken with the primary objectives of enhancing intra-urban traffic flow, reducing the incidence of flooding, dust pollution and other negative environmental effects associated with the poor road network, according to the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



Authorities of the Urban Roads Department say the completion of the project has improved accessibility within Kumasi especially for the beneficiary communities in Asokwa, Bantama, Nhyiaeso, Manhyia, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Tafo Pankrono, Subin, and Suame.



Speaking at the Commissioning on Monday, August 1, 2022, Vice President Bawumia said the completion of this project, as well as the many completed and ongoing, is evidence of the government’s commitment to improving the road infrastructure across the country, especially in the Ashanti Region.



“The completion of this project is so important to government since we shall be adding 100km of rehabilitated roads to the network in Kumasi.

“Apart from the roads we are commissioning today, let me state some of the Works that government is undertaking in Ashanti, under the road agencies under the Ministry of Roads and Highways:



“The Department of Urban Roads (DUR) has successfully completed the asphalt overlay of 295km of roads in the Ashanti region since 2017. Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly-Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong, Kwadaso, Obuasi, Suame and Atwima Nwabiagya South.



“Apart from the 100km local roads that we are commissioning today, the DUR has also completed another 75km of town roads in Ashanti, including Bekwai Town roads (11km); Kwamo Town Roads (5.5km), Manhyia Roads (Buokrom)- 6km and Ejisu/ Kwaso Town Road (7km),” Dr Bawumia revealed.

Ongoing works being undertaken under the supervision of the DUR include Partial Reconstruction of Selected Roads in Kumasi Lot1 (57km); the Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project (90% complete); and the 100km construction of the Kumasi Inner City Roads, involving the rehabilitation of another 100km of local roads in Kumasi. The sod was cut on 25th March 2022, with works 10% complete.



The GHA has undertaken the rehabilitation and upgrading of 264 km of roads since 2017, the Vice President disclosed, with the roads either at the primer seal stage or have the full seal on them. In addition, 28km of critical roads are at the Asphaltic binder stage in the region.



Also, the Department of Feeder Roads has completed about 342km of roads since 2017. Some of the roads completed and tarred include Poano-Ntinnanko Feeder Road (6km); Barekese-Fufuo-Adugyama Feeder Road (10km); Ahenkro-Boamag Feeder Road (11km); Upgrading of Menang Junction-Menang-Dotom Feeder Road (15km); and Bitumen Surfacing of Fiankoma-Hia Feeder Road (14.5km).

Assuring the region of Government’s continued commitment to improving road infrastructure, Vice President Bawumia emphasized:



“There are currently a lot of roads works at various stages of completion in the region and we intend to ensure that they are all completed. I am happy to inform you that Parliament has approved the construction of the Suame Interchange- Phase1. Works are expected to start by September 2022.



“I know you are also eager to hear about the Boankra Inland Port. I am happy to report that the contractor has moved to site for work to begin this month,” he added.



