Over 1,500 residents in East Gonja benefit from free health screening

Several residents young and old turned up for the exercise

Over 1,500 residents of some eight communities in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have benefitted from a free medical screening exercise organized by Maltiti Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The health screening exercise is an annual health outreach program by the organization.



The beneficiary communities include Mbawupe, Katanga, Nikata, Makango, Tachido and Gurinsi Zongo.



The beneficiaries were taken through general health screening, malaria, Hepatitis, blood pressure, among others.



Speaking to 3news.com, founder of Maltiti Foundation Hajia Fauzia Karim underscored the importance of the exercise.

“Not everybody especially in the rural communities has direct and easy access to healthcare hence the decision to reach out to this category of people.”



She added: “Data available to the organization shows there are more cases of high blood pressure, diabetes, Hep B and Malaria which the team of medical experts has done due diligence to.”



A beneficiary, Alidu Adiza, expressed gratitude to the organization and the medical team, adding it has saved them from traveling several kilometers to access basic healthcare.



Maltiti Foundation since its establishment has touched many lives.