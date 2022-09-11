Over 10,000 people attend funeral of Jospong’s father

More than ten thousand persons thronged the forecourt of State House on Saturday, September 10, 2022, for the funeral and burial rites of Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, the late father of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Organisers of the funeral indicate that preparations were made for 10 thousand persons, however, the number of people who graced the occasion far exceeded the expected number.



“We were expecting a massive crowd and to the glory of God, yes indeed we have had a lot of people coming today, and we are so grateful to everybody who made it here this morning. Indeed, it has been awesome. We made preparations for 10 thousand people and have more than 10 thousand people. You can see the whole place is packed. I don’t know whose funeral has received so much attention as this one. And we want to take this opportunity to thank everybody,” the Chief Commercial Officer for Jospong Group, Sophia Kudzordzi told the media following the conclusion of the funeral rites.



The ceremony aside the many number of Ghanaians who attended saw the participation of various prominent personalities including Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Former Presidents, John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor.



Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong died on May 13, 2022, at age 98, after a short illness.







As early as 5: 00 a.m., the funeral grounds had been flooded by hundreds of mourners from across the country.

Among the mourners were the Speaker of Parliament, Honourable Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Chief of Staff, Mrs. Frema Opare, high-ranking government officials, MPs, members of the diplomatic community and heavyweights from across the political spectrum.



Also in attendance were some prominent chiefs and queen mothers, the clergy and sympathisers from the general public.







