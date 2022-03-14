Over 100 Science teachers given practical STEM training

Students undergo STEM training

One hundred and twelve Senior High School (SHS) teachers have received practical training on Physics, Biology, and Chemistry equipment, and learning materials to enhance effective teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The training was necessitated after the government supplied some 170 schools with practical learning materials and teaching equipment to stock their various Biology, Physics, and Chemistry laboratories.



The intervention, according to STEM Director Olivia Serwa Opare, is a deliberate government move to increase the knowledge of science teachers in the usage of modern science laboratory equipment.



Mrs. Serwaa Opare further explained that the teachers after going through the practical usage of the ultra-modern science laboratory equipment, “will now go to various schools and will be abreast with the practical skills of operating science laboratory equipment to appropriately descend the knowledge unto the students to whip up the students’ interests in learning the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)”.



STEM Education, at its core, simply means educating students in four specific disciplines, namely, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (collectively shortened as STEM). STEM education better equips students to have a career and consider real-world applications.



The trainers’ training workshop, which was held at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi, afforded some lab technicians and science teachers the opportunity of hands-on training of ultra-modern science laboratory equipment and materials.

Speaking with some of the teachers who were still wrapping their heads around the use of some lab equipment, one said “but for this workshop, I wouldn’t have physically seen this microscope”.



Another teacher also said: “This is my first time seeing this lab equipment after teaching for over ten years, we always teach the students from the book so this is an eye-opener.”



In general, most of the Science teachers were happy for the opportunity given and assured of effective impartation into the students to enhance STEM education.



In conclusion, Mrs. Serwaa Opare assures effective monitoring of teachers’ deliverables and evaluation to better inform the program’s future initiatives.