Over 100 teachers have fled Bawku due to insecurity – GES

GES says over 2000 pupils not going to school by to conflict

We can’t stop teachers from living – Director



I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu



The Municipal Director of GES in Bawku, Azeriya Ayeriga, has indicated that his office has granted releases to over 100 basic school teachers.



According to Ayeriga, the teachers sort to leave Bawku because of the current insecurity caused by the constant fight between factions in the municipality, graphic online.com reports.



The Municipal GES (Ghana Education Service ) Director also disclosed that parents had stopped about 2,247 pupils from going to school in order to keep them safe.

“For now, not less than 100 teachers have been released to other districts to teach, which has created a huge teacher deficit in the municipality with its negative consequences on teaching and learning … I must admit that teachers continue to besiege the offices of the GES to demand to be re-posted to schools they feel safe and secure in,” Ayeriga is quoted.



He added that “there is no way they (exodus of teachers) can be prevented since they require a safer and conducive working environment to work …. some teachers perceived to belong to any of the factions cannot go to certain schools for fear of being attacked.”



Meanwhile, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrissu, has charged the Minister of Interior not to take the conflict in Bawku lightly due to the deteriorating situation.



According to him, he was frightened by what he saw in the area during his last visit to the region, hence the need for security agencies to take necessary steps to curb the brewing tension.