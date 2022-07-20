7
Over 12 million Ghanaians have linked Ghana cards with SIM cards – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu Ekuful 1 620x406 11212121 Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Minister for Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said over 12 million Ghanaians have so far linked their Ghana cards to their SIM cards.

Speaking at a consumer forum on telecommunications services organized by National Communications Authority in Kumasi today, Tuesday, 19 July 2022, she said the July 31, 2022 deadline for the sim registration will not be extended.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, therefore, urged the public to use the opportunity to get their SIM cards registered.

She also said that 2016 cell sites are being provided across the country as part of the Rural Telephony Project to meet the telecom needs of rural communities by the end of 2023 to connect to 3.5 million more Ghanaians.

She said since the inception of the project in November 2020 at Atwereboano in the New Edubiase constituency, 769 sites have been built.

Out of the sites built, she said, 360 are on air and delivering voice and data services to over 120,000 subscribers daily as of May 27, 2022.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
