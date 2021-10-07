Over 15 communities cut off after torrential rains in Atebubu

Correspondence from Bono Region

Access to over fifteen communities in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region has partly been cut off as a result of torrential rainfall.



Activities in all the predominantly farming communities have stalled as portions of the main Atebubu-Kumfia-Fakwasi road stretch have been submerged making it difficult for the residents to travel to and from the enclave.



Aside from this, foodstuff have been locked up because farmers are unable to cart their produce to market centres as other portions of the stretch have also become unmotorable as the road has become deplorable.



Currently, communities such as Bompa, Fakwasi, Tamfi Agya, Sika Nti, Kumfia, and Addaekro are all feeling the impact of the situation and residents say life has become unbearable for them as they cannot access critical services.



The Assembly Member for the Fakwasi Electoral Area, Kwabena Takyi, indicates that the situation has been exacerbated because contractors working on the stretch up to Dromankese have abandoned the site.

He revealed that as a result of the torrential rains this year, different stretches on the road have been submerged making it difficult for people to ply it.



According to him, the situation is affecting commercial and other activities in the area and he has appealed to the appropriate authorities to as quickly as possible compel the contractors to come on-site to fix the stretch for them.



“As I speak, the people of Fakwasi, Kumfia, and other adjoining communities have been hit badly as the road has become terrible as a result of the heavy rains this year. Basically, over fifteen communities have been affected and we have been cut off so we are appealing to the authorities to get the contractors on-site.”



Madam Yaa Owusuaa, a trader bemoans that the situation has badly affected her business as she cannot go about her regular activities.



“For over two weeks now, I have not been to go to the market as we have been cut off from two market centres in Atebubu and Dromankese. The situation has made life difficult for us.”