Over 156,000 jobs created from 1D1F – Alan Kyerematen claims

The government's flagship programme, 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F), has created 156,782 direct and indirect jobs.



This, according to Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister, has gone a long way to address Ghana's unemployment situation.



Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s 3rd National Public Lecture on the theme “Harnessing Job Prospects And Opportunities In The Trade And Industry Sector” in Accra, he stated that 106 companies are currently operating under the initiative.



He observed that this is among ten strategic programmes undertaken by the ministry to drive industrialization and job creation in the country.

“Under the 1D1F programme alone, 106 companies which are operational under the initiative have created over 156,782 direct and indirect jobs.



“The new strategic economic growth poles such as the establishment of vehicle assembly plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and garment production, which have received dedicated attention by the Ministry, are creating highly skilled job opportunities for Ghanaians,” Kyeremanten said as part of his speech delivered on Thursday, May 12.



Alan Kyerematen stressed that his outfit is focusing on strategic poles such as the Strategic Anchor Industries Initiatives, which is developing new strategic growth poles to diversify the Ghanaian economy and the Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones.



He said, this will go a long way to provide support to private business promoters to establish Industrial Parks in each of the 16 regions to improve access to land, utilities, and business support services for industrial development.



“The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development [is] promoting the development of SMEs in different sectors of the economy, focusing on those with high growth potential,” Alan Kyerematen noted.