Over 2,000 electricity meters supplied to Kejetia market – Napo reveals

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), has assured traders at the Kejetia Market the era of one meter for the entire facility is history.

The Minister wondered why traders could not enjoy separate meters to reduce the costs of paying high electricity bills at the facility.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh gave the assurance while addressing traders when he visited the facility to commensurate with traders that have lost their wares and shops in last Thursday’s fire which was started by someone cooking at the place.



“As the Minister of Energy, I have just heard the facility had only one meter. We will bring many meters, we have brought 2,000 meters, and we will continue to bring meters till all shops have their own individual meters.

“Please, I must be frank with you too, all those that have put unapproved structures in the market will be removed from here, we will not sit unconcerned after fixing this place for such things to reoccur, that we will not accept, we are begging all.



"With these obstacles in the market, how will any fire tender come into the market, or will any emergency situation be dealt with,” he questioned.