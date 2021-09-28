Over 2000 candidates fail 2021 Ghana Law School entrance exam

Less than half of the candidates who took the exam passed

The 2021 Makola entrance exam results are out, and only 790 candidates made the cut.

The list available to GhanaWeb shows that over 50 percent of the total number of candidates who participated in the 2021 examinations failed.



In fact, only 27 percent of the total number of candidates passed the entrance exam.



It will be recalled that last year 1,045 out of a total of 2,765 candidates passed, indicating that there have been a substantial number of failings this time around.

The examinations, which was taken in August this year brought 69 more candidates compared to that of last year.



Below is the list of candidates who passed the 2021 law entrance examinations:



