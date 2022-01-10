Over 25 people dead in gory accident

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Over 25 people have reportedly lost their lives in a gory accident on the Bibiani to Sefwi Bekwai road in the Western North region.
The accident which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning happened after a Metro Mass Bus crashed with a Sprinter Benz Bus travelling from Sefwi-Wiawso to Bibiani, Starrnews reports
Even though the police are yet to establish full details of the accident, passengers who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
