Over 25 people dead in gory accident

File photo of an accident scene

Over 25 people have reportedly lost their lives in a gory accident on the Bibiani to Sefwi Bekwai road in the Western North region.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning happened after a Metro Mass Bus crashed with a Sprinter Benz Bus travelling from Sefwi-Wiawso to Bibiani, Starrnews reports

Even though the police are yet to establish full details of the accident, passengers who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.