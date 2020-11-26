Over 290 people to take part in special voting in Akontombra

Special voting comes off on December 1

A total of 293 people at Sefwi-Akontombra District of the Western North Region will take part in the special voting on December 1.

They are from the security agencies, the Media, and election officials.



Confirming this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Tony Mensah Baine, District Electoral Officer said the voting would take place at the District Electoral Commission office.

On missing names, Mr Baine said two persons who applied had their names not included in the original list but provisions have been made for them to take part in the special voting.