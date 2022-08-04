Over 30 herdsmen transporting cattle involved in accident in the Eastern region

The accident occurred Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at around 5:00pm

Over 30 herdsmen transporting cattle in a truck from Akateng in Upper Manya Krobo to Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have been involved in a near-fatal accident.

The accident occurred Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at around 5:00pm.



The herdsmen, mostly Fulanis, and the cattle, were aboard the Asia Truck with registration number GG 979-21.



Descending towards the accident-prone Asitey junction-sharp curve stretch of the Otorkpolu to Odumase highway, the vehicle allegedly suffered a sudden tyre burst and as a result, the driver lost control of the steering wheel causing the vehicle to somersault before crashing at the roadside.



About 29 of the herdsmen sustained severe to critical injuries. Some of the cattle died and others were injured.

The driver and two others however escaped unhurt.



The human victims were rescued and rushed to the St Martins Deporres Hospital at Agormanya.



The medical Director Dr. Stephen Kusi and the medical team on duty provided emergency services to the victims.