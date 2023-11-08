Over 3000 Ghana Cards are available at my office now – Sefwi Wiawso NIA Manager

File photo

The General Manager for the National Identification Authority office in Sefwi Wiawso, Barfour Ababio, has urged the public to come and pick up their Ghana cards.

According to Barfour Ababio, Ghanaians in his municipality have been complaining about not getting their Ghana cards to be able to register their SIM cards and do their banking transactions.



He stated that over 3000 Ghana Cards have been printed by the NIA and are currently sitting in a box in his office, and the owners should come for them.

“Anybody who registers with us can come for it at our office. Currently, we have over 3000 printed Ghana cards, so if you came to do your registration about a month ago, then you can come for it because we are done.”



“The only people whose cards are not ready at the moment are people who came to do their registration barely two weeks ago. And even with these people, their cards will be ready roughly by the end of the week,” Barfour Ababio said, as aired by Rainbow Radio.