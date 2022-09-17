Over 34,000 Chinese have registered for Ghana Card – NIA

Ghana Card sample

The National Identification Authority has disclosed that over 34,000 Chinese nationals have registered for the National Identification Card also known as the Ghana card, myjoyonline.com reports.

According to the NIA boss, Ken Attafuah, this makes the highest country among the over 200 hundred countries whose nationals are in Ghana.



"Meanwhile, Prof. Attafuah has revealed that among the over two hundred countries whose nationals are in Ghana, with a total registration of 161,076, Chinese nationals are leading with over 34,000 of them registered," the news portal wrote.



He added that the embattled Aisha Huang’s records does not exist in the Authority’s books, but the robust nature of the registration led to her possession of a Ghana Card.



This was contained in a myjoyonline.com report on September 16, 2022.



The Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, was addressing journalists on the Ghana Card registration exercise when he noted that some Ghanaians are demanding to be paid before they go for their Ghana cards which have already been printed.



According to him, the attitude is affecting the free flow of the registration process.

“There were people during the mass registration, who were sitting there, registration centres, cards are there. They are not picking them up. There were people who were asking that we pay them before they go and take their own Ghana Card. That you have to pay me.



“We were in Koforidua about three months ago. We were on field monitoring. I got someone whose card was there, I asked him to go collect the card and he said there is no need for it now when the need arises, he will go for it. In my home town, Akim Oda, somebody actually told me that I should give her money before she will go and collect her card,” Prof. Attafuah mentioned.



