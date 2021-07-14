Over 40 Asikuma Odoben Brakwa youth arrested for beating police officers

The police officers were mobbed after arresting suspects of a crime

Police in Asikuma Odoben Brakwa has arrested over forty people for assaulting two police officers on duty at Breman Agoase in the Central Region.

According to the Asikuma District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Odokoh Baah, the two police officers were attacked after two suspects, Emmanuel Donkor, 19 years, and Kofi Shaibu, 22, were reported to the Breman Brakwa police station for defiling a 16-year-old girl.



The two officers went to the community to arrest the suspects.



After arresting them, some youth in the community attacked them and beat them up.

The attack on the officers provoked a police swoop in the community which led to the arrest of the 40 people.



Some of the community members are on the run.



Speaking to Starr News, the commander explained that some of the arrested people are very old and maybe released after screening.