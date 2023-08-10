Over 400 benefit from Ellembelle DCE’s scholarship package

A beneficiary receiving a cheque from the DCE

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

To demonstrate his avowed commitment to raising the needed human resource to help turn the development fortunes of Ellembelle around, the District Chief Executive for the area in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzoh has awarded various scholarship packages to hundreds of needy but brilliant tertiary students in the district.

The scholarship package, totaling GHC4 million, is to enable the beneficiary students to complete their respective courses without any financial difficulties.



It will cover the tuition fees of their entire four-year program.



At a ceremony to hand over cheques to 160 out of the 420 beneficiaries, Kwasi Bonzoh explained that his belief that education is the best investment in guaranteeing a secured future, motivates him to continue to seek support to help students who are facing financial difficulties.



"Many students have had to abandon their education simply because of their finances. And with that many dreams are shattered. My desire is to stop this at least in Ellembelle. So, this scheme is part of a grand agenda to put in place foolproof measures to ensure that money will not become a barrier for people to get an education even when I leave office", he said.



Ghana National Gas Company Limited provided the GH¢4 million for the scheme and the DCE applauded the CEO, Ben Asante for seeing into the vision.

“I must commend the board of Ghana Gas for also agreeing with the CEO to give birth to this life-changing project. And I know that in the future, they can also benefit as the company will need the expertise of the students when they graduate. In the long term, it will also help with this conundrum where inhabitants complain of lack of employment from host companies", he stated.



He told the beneficiary students that "the only way you can demonstrate your real appreciation is to score good grades which in turn will serve as a good motivation for Ghana Gas and other companies to continue funding the scheme for others to also benefit".



The total number of beneficiaries currently stands at 420 tertiary students.



The students are enrolled in various tertiary institutions across the country.