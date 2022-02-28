Over 400 nominations rejected by NPP Polling Station Election Committee

Flag of NPP | File photo

The Sunyani East Constituency Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected over 400 nominations of aspirants, ahead of the Party’s nationwide polling station elections.

Mr Christian Yeboh Gyabaah, the Secretary of the nine-member Committee told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, saying some of the rejected forms were duplicates while others had different registration codes and stamps.



He said the Committee received more than 3,000 applications from party members aspiring for various positions in the 225 polling stations across the 34 electoral areas in the Constituency.



Mr Gyabaah who could not give the actual date for the polling stations elections in the Constituency said vetting of the aspirants would have begun from Sunday February 27 to March 1.



Meanwhile, Mr Musah Damtarl, the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP had advised the aspirants whose forms had been rejected to remain calm and channel their grievances through the Party’s laid-down procedures for redress.



“Many of the rejected forms were supposedly procured from the Party’s Elections’ Directorate in Accra and we are cross-checking to authenticate the truth”, he said.

Mr Damtarl gave the assurance the Party would ensure that the right thing was done for credible polling station elections in the Constituency.



Later in another interview with the GNA, Mr Maxwell Mahama, a leading Member of the NPP in the Constituency expressed grave concern about irregularities that characterised the sales of the Party's nomination forms in the Constituency.



He said the interest of the NPP must override the ambition of any individual and asked the Elections Committee to ensure the right thing was done for the sake of the Election 2024.



Mr Mahama said the NPP in the Constituency needed a united front to go to the 2024 General Election to “break the eight” and therefore asked the leadership of the Party and the Committee to guard against tendencies that had the potential to disturb the unity in the party.