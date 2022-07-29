0
Over 4000 enlisted in Prisons Service in the last 4 years – Akufo-Addo

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The government has employed 4,250 people in the Prisons Service in the last four years as part of its commitment to adequately expand the manpower base of the security agency.

Out of the 4, 250 people, 3,700 were recruits with 550 being officer cadets.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, 27th July 2022, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the graduation ceremony of Officer Cadet Course Intake 29 of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Nana Akufo-Addo told the Prison service that their responsibility today transcends its core mandate of ensuring safe custody of inmates and their rehabilitation, to participation in counter-insurgency operations, amongst other national demands, all with the goal of maintaining the nation’s security.

He urged the new officer cadets to be guided by the fact that contemporary correctional management does not just focus on punishing prisoners, condemning and stigmatizing them with painful treatment methods, but rather on repairing their humanity, and helping to restore their God-given talents, in line with acceptable international standards.

