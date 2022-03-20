Over 4000 students gain admission at SDD-UBIDS

SDD-UBIDS Matriculation ceremony

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development (SDD-UBIDS) has admitted and ushered in a total of 4,372 fresh students to pursue various courses at the school for its 2021/2022 academic year at its 2nd Matriculation ceremony on Saturday, March 19th, 2022.

Out of the number of students who gained admission into the newly established University, 559 are postgraduate students with 4,372 being undergraduate students.



The Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS, Professor Philip Osei Duku, speaking at the institution’s 2nd matriculation ceremony said management is aware of the infrastructural deficit facing the University and working tirelessly to ensure that all uncompleted projects are fully executed to provide additional office and lecture spaces for effective teaching and learning.



“The University in the last quarter of 2021 took occupancy of the administration block from our contractor, and we have since furnished the rooms that were previously used as residential accommodation which now houses the directorates and offices that form central administration”.



According to the Vice-Chancellor, the government through President Akufo-Addo assured management the continuous and immense contribution of the government to the infrastructure development of the university during the investiture of the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.



“We have set up the Works and Municipal Services Department to see the beautification of the campus aside from supervising the physical infrastructure projects. The halls of residence which from 2007 had not received the needed maintenance have now been refurbished and painted with additional improvements with the aim to make living to make living in halls a lot more exciting and healthy”.

Professor Duku Osei admonished the new entrants to shun all negative behaviours and make good use of the opportunity accorded them by taking their lectures and studies seriously.



“The university will be looking out for good conduct and will not hesitate to sanction any culprit. Be reminded also that the oath you have taken today is to be obedient to all those in authority and to be of good conduct throughout your stay in the University.”



The Vice-Chancellor charged the students to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols in order to stay safe from the deadly virus.



Professor Duku also implored students riding motorbikes to regularly wear crash helmets to avoid untimely deaths through motorbike accidents.



He assured them of adequate security on campus through the creation of Campus Police Post and urged students to report any suspicious activities to the Dean of Students Affairs and security officers of the University for immediate action.

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development STUDIES SDD-UBIDS was established by ACT 1001 of Parliament and came into being in May 2020 with its main campus in the Upper West regional capital, Wa. The school was formally under the University for Development Studies(UDS) classified as “UDS Wa campus”.



SDD-UBIDS commenced with top-notched academic programmes under five faculties which include: the Faculty of Integrated Development Studies, the Faculty of Planning and Land Management, the Faculty of Social Science and Arts as well as the Faculty of Public Policy and Governance.



The rests are the School of Business and the School of Education and Life-Long Learning.



These faculties according to the Vice-Chancellor will help propel the school to become an outstanding international-acclaimed applied research and practically oriented University.



Some of the matriculants who spoke to Starr News expressed their joy for gaining admission into the university with the desire to excel in the coming years.