Over 5,000 widows receive goodies, support for Christmas

The gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the needy and vulnerable during Christmas

Over 5,000 widows in the Ashanti Region have received donations in cash and products to support them in celebrating Christmas.

The items including bags of rice, oil, GTP cloth and others were provided by the Chief Executive Officer of Mmanab Company Limited, Emmanuel Akwasi Aboagye.



The donation worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis is aimed at supporting the poor and needy widows during the festive season.



The widows were from Bekwai, Obuasi, Donyina, Anwomaso, Oduom, Ejisu and others.



Emmanuel Akwasi Aboagye says the offer is his contribution to put smiles on the faces of the needy and vulnerable during Christmas.



It was all joy as the beneficiaries took turns to receive the items from the philanthropist and his team.

Seventy-year-old Akosua Yeboah and a mother of five from Bekwai is one of the beneficiaries.



“I have never witnessed this in my life before. May God Bless Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Aboagye with long life to enable him do this for us every year. Life has been tough ever since my husband passed on ten years ago. I always rely on gifts from my children for the Yuletide, but this year, even if they do not come, I can still enjoy the Yuletide,” she stated.



She is joined by other beneficiaries including a physically challenged man, Kojo Baah, from Boadi in Oforikrom Municipality to express joy at the gesture.



“My condition makes me struggle financially. When I heard of this exercise, I was very glad. Though I was not expecting all these items, now I have them. I am very excited today. Things would have been difficult for me this Christmas,” said Mr Baah.



Speaking in an interview with 3news.com, Chief Executive Officer of Mmanab Company Limited, Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Aboagye, said he was touched by the plight of the needy and vulnerable in society, particularly widows.

He promised more financial support for the vulnerable and needy in the future.



“This is a yearly affair or event, I pray God helps us so we can reach out to more people in need. More than 2,000 people received items last year. This year we targeted 5,000 widows. I feel their plight because I found myself in a similar situation some years back,” he said.



“If their partners were to be around, they probably would not be going through these hardships. The least I can do is to put a smile on their faces during this period,” Mr Aboagye added.