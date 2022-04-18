Over 50 NPP youth defect to NDC over E- Levy approval, economic hardship

Some of the defected members

Over 50 youth from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region have crossed carpet to the opposition National Democratic Congress over the passage of Electronic Levy (E-Levy) by the Nana Akufo-Addo led government.

The defected youth are NPP members in the Ekon Electoral Area in the Cape Coast South Constituency.



According to them, they are very disappointed in government for passing the Electronic Levy bill upon all the concerns raised by a large section of Ghanaians.



The defectors say they least expected that the Akufo-Addo government will mismanage the country.



They said they have regretted campaigning and voting for the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general election.



Speaking at the launch of Ekon National Youth Wing in the Cape Coast South Constituency, the leader of the youth who defected, Stephen Quacoo an educationalist said he personally joined the National Democratic Congress because of the current hardship Ghanaians are faced with.



He continued that he’s poised to campaign massively for the NDC to wrestle power in 2024.

He also appealed to Ghanaians and NPP members who are fed up with the Akufo-Addo administration to join the NDC.



Receiving the over 50 defected New Patriotic Party youth into the National Democratic Congress, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan thanked the youth for acknowledging the economic hardship Ghanaians are going through.



He urged them to campaign for the NDC to win the 2024 general elections to enable the party implement policies that will improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



The Deputy Central Regional NDC Youth Organizer, Botchway Bright, on behalf of the party’s youth wing accepted and welcomed them into the great party.



He promised to support them if NDC wins the upcoming 2024 general election.