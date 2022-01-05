Over 50 police personnel came to my church on 31st night - Nigel Gaisie

Nigel Gaisie questions heavy security at church premise

I am not an armed robber, Nigel Gaisie tells Ghana Police



I was directed to speak figuratively on 31st Night



Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has revealed that the state deployed over 50 personnel from the Ghana Police Service to his church premises on December 31 during the Watch Night service.



He believes that the move was to "intimidate" him, especially after a directive by the police warned religious leaders against delivering prophecies that create fear and panic.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Kofi TV, the popular preacher noted that he was not moved by the harsh treatment but instead went ahead to deliver God's message to his people in a figurative speech.

"We are discouraging prophecy. As a young boy, I saw my father prophesying, Pastor Opoku Nsiah prophesied, and I admired and desired it. On Friday, December 31, over 50 to 60 police personnel were deployed to my church. Why am I an armed robber?



"I will be pained if I am arrested for stealing but if it is for mentioning the name of Jesus whom I have served since I was young... whatever I am is by the mercies of God and his works. Therefore, If I am arrested for preaching the word of God, the one that sent me has a way of seeing me through. I wasn't afraid (to prophesy on 31st Night); I am not one of the cowards," he said.



The presenter, Kofi Adoma, questioned Prophet Gaisie on why he extensively made mention of "Umoufia", which many have stated is synonymous to Ghana during his prophetic ministration. He wondered whether this was done out of fear of being picked up by the police.







The preacher explained: "Wisdom demands that when the times are changing, you also change. Jesus spoke in figurative expression... when Nathan spoke to the king, he didn't go straight away, he spoke in figurative expression, but the content and the substance was delivered. What the Lord wanted to say to the nations of the world, whether Ghana, Umoufia, Nigeria, Kampala, was heard, so I am not a coward. You cant carry the spirit of God and be a coward," he said.

Also addressing the heavy security presence at his Chapel, the man of God noted that he was taken by surprise. Never before has he encountered a large number of police officers at any church event.



"We didn't invite them (police personnel); I have organized several 31st Nights. This is the first time we had about 50 to 60 policemen and women. They came with their cars. Is my church a stadium? Even with a stadium, how many of them were assigned to go there? When the state is doing that, it is intimidation," he noted.



