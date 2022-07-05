Over 500 Fire Service recruits pass out

Some recruits at the graduation ceremony

Five Hundred and Sixteen (516) Fire Service recruits have passed out successfully after undergoing a nine-week intensive training at the National Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) in Accra.

The graduation ceremony was held at the FATS campus in James Town, Accra, on Saturday, July 2, 2022.



The Recruit Course 54 comprised 294 males and 222 females. They were the second batch who had successfully passed out from FATS having completed their attachment in the various regions.



At the passing out parade, the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, in his speech commended the recruits for completing their training and reminded them of the sacrifices in the profession they have chosen required.



He further charged them not to rest on their oars but to continually strive to discharge their duties with high sense of professionalism.



“I am impressed by the smart turnout of the recruits and the sheer display of excellent march past and formation skills. I have no doubt that this is just a tip of the iceberg of the knowledge and skills that have been imparted to you during your period of training.

“I urge you not to rest on your oars but to surge high in your chosen profession. You are all admonished to learn further from your seniors who have gathered solid experiences on the job over a long period of time,” the minister said.



He added that as they step out to discharge their duties, they are to see themselves as change agents, and conduct themselves in professional acts which will improve public confidence and foster coherent partnership with the public they serve.



“Acquaint yourselves regularly with the tenets of your noble profession so as to exhibit the highest level of professionalism at all times.”



Mr Dery also reiterated government’s continuous support to prioritize the retooling of the GNFS to enable it keep their pace to deliver on its core mandate.



“The many interventions that the service has made in terms of firefighting and fire prevention which has culminated in the reduction in fire statistics are a testimony of the good works of the service, ably led by the Chief Fire Officer,” he observed.

The minister used the medium and advised the general public to develop an attitudinal change to enable the country attain a complete circle of fire safety.



Recruited fireman, Kenneth Saah, was adjudged the Overall Best Recruit whiles RFM Innocent K. Tornyeavah had the Best in Academics Award.



Again, RFM Godfred Adu Larbi won the Best in Foot Drill accolades with RFW Esson Adjoa Judy claiming the Commandants Award.



Dignitaries in attendance include, the Minister of Interior, the Council Chairman of the GNFS, the Chief Fire Officer, and some former Chief Fire Officers, Deputies as well as other Superior Officers of the service.