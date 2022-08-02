0
Over 500 delegates to decide on new JUSAG leadership

Jusag Strike9 Member of JUSAG

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Over five hundred delegates selected from the various departments, registries and units of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) have gathered in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to decide on JUSAG's new leaders.

The election, which forms part of the 1st Quadrennial Delegates Conference, would also be used to review JUSAG's Constitution and its financial statement.

The event is on the theme: 'Enhancing rule of law through e-justice in the digitised economy: The role of the Judicial Service.'

Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Jones Dotse and Alfred Tuah Yeboah, Deputy Attorney-General, are representing the Chief Justice and the president, respectively.

