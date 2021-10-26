Over 500 electricians, industry professionals sensitised on safety practices

The sentisation programme took place nationwide

• 70% of fire outbreaks have been found to be caused by electrical faults

• Some major market centres have this year experienced fire incidents



• These incidents could be avoided if extra caution is taken in wiring



More than 500 electricians and other industry professionals have been sensitised on the rudiments of their work to help reduce the incidence of electrical fire outbreaks.



The nationwide sensitisation programme organised by indigenous electrical cable manufacturer, Tropical Cable & Conductor Limited (TCCL) was aimed at ensuring electricians use the right products and methods as a necessary measure to reduce fire incidents and frequent damages to wired houses.



Micheal Abbey, Sales and Marketing Manager of TCCL revealed research conducted has shown that about 70 percent of fire outbreaks were caused by electrical faults.

“The electrical faults often resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of cedis and in other cases and have led to the loss of lives or lifelong deformities. We at [Tropical Cable] believe these fires could be avoided if electricians understood the critical importance of their jobs and the need to uphold professionalism in the electrical contracts.”



“As part of efforts to address this, the TCCL has produced excellent quality Flame Retardant Low Smoke cables (FRLS) to help in preventing electrical fires due to its unique properties,” Micheal Abbey added.



Meanwhile, earlier this year the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) revealed the Ashanti Region alone has recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks out of which more than 3,300 incidents occurred in the first six months of this year.



The outbreak destroyed properties worth more than GH¢24 million, according to the national fire prevention and fighting institution.



Ashanti Regional Safety Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII, Peter Osei Addai who was also present at the sensitisation workshop urged participants to adhere strictly to safety principles in executing their work.

He said the work of electricians was critical in reducing fires, if only they were able to adopt the right methods and materials in their work.



“Many of the fire incidents can be avoided if you exhibit little more due diligence in the cause of your work," he told electricians.



The sensitisation workshop for electricians and industry professionals was under the theme: “Electrical Safety, a Way of Life” took participants through safe work ethics and practices and right wiring methods and techniques.



It was facilitated by officials from TCCL, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Energy Commission of Ghana.