Over 500 women throng Navrongo chief’s palace for refuge following renewed clashes

Ghana Police Badge Ghana police badge

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5 arrested in renewed disturbances at Kandiga-Doba

Women seek refuge after renewed clashes

One shot dead over land boundary clashes

Over 500 women from the Doba community in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region have moved to the Navrongo Tindaana's palace to seek refuge after Sunday's renewed clashes between Doba and Kandiga over land boundary, 3news reports

At least one person was shot following a clash between the two communities Sunday night, which threatened the safety of road users plying the Bolgatanga-Navrongo road.

The Upper East Regional Police PRO, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said 5 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes adding that the suspects will be arraigned before court.

“When the gunshots were heard, the police and military moved in and contained the situation. Calm has been restored in the area. One person was shot dead, and five persons were arrested in connection with the disturbances. Investigations are ongoing, and they will be processed for court for a decision to be made on them,” he said.

He also indicates the security has been beefed up to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

