Over 60 illegal Nigeriens repatriated after entering Ghana through unapproved routes

A photo of some of the intercepted foreigners

Sprinter vehicles conveyed foreigners into Ghana

Immigration officers offered bribes of GHc300



Nigeriens repatriated through Paga office



A GhanaWeb source at the Ghana Immigration Service has disclosed how some 66 unauthorized persons made their way into Ghana but were intercepted.



The source, who prefers to remain anonymous, also explained to GhanaWeb how some of these foreigners attempted offering them bribes of GHC300 to gain passage into the country.



According to the source, they received intel of the movements of the foreigners using unapproved routes around Navrongo and Bolgatanga.



“3 immigration officers had intel around 1am that foreigners were trooping into the country through unapproved routes. They offered us GHC300 per head but we rejected the money.

“They were intercepted at Kandiga road between Navrongo and Bolgatanga, heading to Kumasi and Accra,” the source said.



The source also told this portal that several scores of foreigners were being conveyed in sprinter vans, each containing 22 people.



“They were returned to the Paga office for repatriation,” the source said.



Confirming this information, Michael Amoako-Atta of the Communications Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service, told GhanaWeb that the foreigners had been confirmed to have been Nigeriens who were purportedly moving to Cote d’Ivoire.



While the repatriation has already happened, he took the opportunity to advise drivers who have been working with these people to illegally enter the country to desist from doing so especially in their own interests.