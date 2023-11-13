Over 65% of voters in Akufo-Addo’s home region say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction – Study

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Over 60% of voters in the Eastern Region, the home region of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have expressed their displeasure on the direction the country is heading under the current government.

According to Global Info Analytics, a study it conducted as part of its national tracking poll in October 2023, showed that 65 percent of voters in the region said the country was heading in the wrong direction under the current government.



However, 27 percent of the voters in the region believed that the country was heading in the right direction under President Akufo-Addo, while 8 percent indicated they had no opinion.



The study also showed that over 50 percent of the voters disapprove of how President Akufo-Addo is running the country (30.51 percent strongly disapprove and 20.59 percent somewhat disapprove).



Nearly 17 percent of voters in the region said they were happy with Akufo-Addo's governance, while over 32 per cent said they ‘somewhat approve’ of the way he is running the country.



When asked who they would vote for if elections were held today; 35 percent of voters in the region said that they would vote for the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama.



While 44 percent said they would vote for the now presidential candidate of the NPP, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Eleven (11) percent of the voters said they would vote for the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen with 8 percent saying they would vote for other candidates and the remaining 4 percent indicated they were undecided.



