0
Menu
News

Over 700 Burkinabe refugees arrive in Ghana

Over 700 Burkinabe Over 700 Burkinabe nationals who fled terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have arrived in Ghana

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Over 700 Burkinabe nationals who fled terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have arrived in Ghana.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Refugee Board.

Most of the refugees who are women and children are seeking refuge in communities in the Bawku Municipal and Bawku West districts.

The refugees are from communities near Bittou province in the Boulgou department, which have been attacked by Islamist militant fighters.

The attacks, although targeted at local Militias, civilians have come under attack after accusations by Islamic Militant fighters of cooperating with the country’s defense and security forces.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity