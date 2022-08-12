Over 8,000 Green Ghana seedlings found on refuse dump

File photo: Government distributed over 2 million trees for the 2022 Ghana Ghana Day

The Asante Mampong Forests Division of the Ghana Forestry Commission has discovered some 8,000 seedlings nursed for this year’s Green Ghana project, dumped at a refuse site.

The Forestry Commission officials made the discovery at a refuse site near the Offin Forest Reserve at Bosouor in the Asante Mampong Municipality during a daily routine in the forest.



The officers sighted a KIA truck moving out of the refuse site and a later investigation led to the discovery of the seedlings.



Out of a total of 8,011 seedlings discovered at the dumpsite, 5,891 were alive while 2,120 seedlings were found to be lifeless.



“We received reports that the seedlings had been dumped at a refuse dump in Mampong district in the Ashanti Region. We needed to come here with my team to confirm first-hand. We got here this morning and the information we got from the District Manager is that on the 28th of July, whilst the forest guards were going round to inspect trees that have been planted, they heard the sound of a truck close to the forest reserve. They decided to move in that direction. As they approached, the truck moved away, they went close to the site and saw the seedlings on a refuse dump,” Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey told the media.



“Out of the 8,011 seedlings found at the dump site, 5,891 seedlings were categorized as live while 2,120 seedlings were dead after a sorting exercise they did,” he said.



Efforts to trace the KIA truck suspected to have dumped the seedlings at the refuse site has proved futile. Meanwhile, the Mampong police are said to have commenced investigations into the matter.

According to the Forestry Commission, over 22 million trees were distributed across the country for the 2022 Green Ghana Day.



This year’s commemoration was marked on June 10, 2022.



