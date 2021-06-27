Over 800 students graduate from Komenda College of Education

Graduates from the Komenda College of Education

Source: GNA

The Komenda College of Education in the Central Region has held a graduation ceremony for 819 students with an appeal to trained teachers to accept postings to deprived districts and communities.

Reverend Dr Kwesi Nkum Wilson, the Principal of the College, who gave the advice at the 12th Congregation of the school, said the physical and economic conditions in deprived communities should not be a disincentive to teachers, which could in turn be a barrier to children having access to quality education.



The graduands comprise two cohorts of students for 2019 and 2020.



They were awarded Diploma in Basic Education after the three-year course, under the tutelage of the University of Cape Coast.



Rev Wilson tasked them to exhibit high level of discipline, be obedient and determined to lay a strong foundation for their educational and professional career.



He said they should uphold the rules and regulations governing their profession and avoid acts that could mar their reputation.

He said teaching was not only a calling but a profession that needed a positive attitude, as it directly dealt with the human mind, especially children at the basic level.



Teachers contributed in moulding the character of children at their developmental stage, hence the need to have patience, passion, love and a positive attitude towards the profession, Rev. Wilson said.



"Today marks the beginning of your work as professional teachers. Much would be expected from you to exhibit professionalism, good ethics and leadership skills," he said.



"You have the obligation to serve mother Ghana and excel in your service. Your years of training in this great Institution must be seen by all out there and remember that you have grown to accept that if it must be done, it must be done well."



On the College's continuous professional development, Rev Wilson said it had obtained accreditation from the National Teaching Council to organise professional in-service training sessions for teachers to build a credible portfolio for promotion as directed by the Ghana Education Service.

He encouraged lecturers in the school to research and avoid predatory journals and plagiarism in their researches.



Rev Wilson commended the Students Representative Council and all teaching and non-teaching staff for their support in bringing the Institution to its current level.



Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, in a speech read on her behalf, underlined the essence of quality human resource training as key to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



She congratulated the graduands for their determination and resilience to acquire knowledge regardless of the daunting challenges and urged them to exhibit discipline and professionalism at all times.



The ceremony also saw the launch the Student’s Handbook.