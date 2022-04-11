Over 87% of Ghanaian households have access to water - Abena Dapaah

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Water supply has improved significantly over the past 5 years, Minister

4.3 million households to be added to Ghana’s water supply chain - Abena Dapaah



8 major water supply projects to be completed soon, Minister



Minister for Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has said that the supply of water in Ghana has increased tremendously over the past five years due to the investment by the government in the sector.



According to the minister, the investment by the government, which is aimed at ensuring every Ghanaian has water at his or her doorstep, has increased access to basic drinking water services to 87.7% nationwide.



She added that due to these investments, more than 4.3 million households are also expected to be added to the nation’s water supply system.



“Water delivery has seen a remarkable improvement over the past five years. This is evidenced by the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) Report released by the Ghana Statistical Services in February 2022, which puts the percentage of households with access to basic drinking water services nationwide at 87.7%.