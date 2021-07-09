Over GH¢1 billion spent on fertiliser import for Planting for Food and Jobs

An amount of GH¢1 billion has been used to purchase ferilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs

The government spent over GH¢1 billion Ghana cedis in 2020 to import fertilizers, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has disclosed.

According to him, this alone demonstrated the government’s commitment towards the development of agriculture across the country.



Dr Afriyie Akoto made the disclosure while addressing farmers, inputs dealers, regional agriculture directors, district agricultural directors at Ahinsan in the Ashanti Region last Thursday as part of his regional tour.



It was in reaction to calls by especially the farmers on the government to reduce prices of fertilizers.



He said the government in its quest to make farmers richer has subsidised fertilizers in particular, by 40% stating “… this means the farmer has extra money for savings”.



At the Amanfrom Prison, the Commandant, ADP Francis M. Yelpuo, said the prison has a total of 40 acres of oil palm plantation which gives a year-round harvest.

He said the facility has a 45 sow piggery with a current total of 373 pigs, offering comprehensive practical training to inmates and officers.



He also said the prison could boast of 73 sheep and 59 rabbits in addition to a 2-acre vegetable farm.



He continued that the prison can also boast of a 40-acre of maize and 10-acre swampland, the multiplication of taro suckers for the ministry of food and agriculture (MoFA) for onward distribution to farmers.



The commandant appealed to the minister for a 3000L poly tank and nipple drinkers to improve the health of the animals.



But Dr Afriyie Akoto entreated the command to concentrate on projects they can commercialize to resource others.

“I can’t promise you free tractors but I can offer you one with 40 % reduction and that’s what we can do,” he added.



Later the minister called on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.



At the Manhyia Palace, Otumfou Osei Tutu II acknowledged the efforts of the government in raising the level of agriculture in the country, particularly in the Ashanti Region.



He pledged his support to sustain the gains made in the agriculture sector.