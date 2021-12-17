Over GH¢148,000 blown on Akufo-Addo's luxurious travels - Felix Kwakye Ofosu reveals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Minority demands bipartisan probe into President Akufo-Addo’s travels

Former deputy minister of Communications under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has alleged that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, spends over GH¢148million on his luxurious foreign travels.



National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, appeared in Parliament on Thursday, December 16, 2021 and refused to disclose the cost of the president’s travels stating that it was a matter of “state secrecy”.



But taking to social media, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu mentioned that the amount was clandestinely concealed under “Operational Enhancement Expenses” of the office of the president expenditure.

“Expenditure returns of the Office of the President for January to September, 2021. GH¢148.216 million spent on nebulous line item described as “Operational Enhancement Expenses”, which no doubt is where Presidential Travel expenses are being hidden,” he tweeted.



The Minority in parliament through its ranking member on the foreign affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have been on the heels of the president over the latter’s hiring of luxurious private jet for his foreign travels as the expense of abandoning the presidential jet.



But their quest to demand accountability have largely gone unanswered however the North Tongu legislator has vowed to continue in his pursuit over the matter.



“This shall not be the end of the road in our quest for full accountability as is our constitutional right, and particularly as President Akufo-Addo obstinately continues to charter ultra-luxury jets at US$14,000.00 an hour when Ghana has a Presidential Jet in pristine condition.



"Who would have imagined that the man who promised to protect the public purse now seeks refuge in national security as the public purse remains under unmitigated assault. How tragic!” he wrote on Facebook.