Over GH¢200m stolen by some ECG workers every month, investigate IT department – Sam George to govt

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, has accused some IT staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of diverting over GH¢200 million of the company's funds into their pockets every month.

He called on government and security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, launch a forensic investigation into activities by the IT department of ECG.



The outspoken lawmaker averred that the recent challenges faced by the power distribution company was an internal power play to cripple the new Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama.



Sam Nartey George said that the technical hitch was a deliberate attack on ECG's system following the new MD's disclosure to bring to bear some rots in the company.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said, "The challenges with the ECG are extremely serious. The attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of ‘criminals’ within the very same organization."



"The government must as a matter of urgency commence forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG. My information points to a group that has been siphoning over GH¢200 million every month! Yes, you read that right," he added.



ECG customers were unable to buy power credit on prepaid metres for more than three days.

The technical challenge affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.



Meanwhile, the ECG has assured customers of working assiduously to improve its service, as well as, restore the power App for smooth service provision.



